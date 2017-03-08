‘A movement isn’t supposed to be convenient’: Dozens protest in Durham for women’s rights
Across the country, women on Wednesday were encouraged to stay home from work, wear red and avoid shopping to show how different the world would be without their contributions. Organizers of "A Day Without A Woman" asked women and men of every race and religion to stand together for women's rights. Dozens of protesters filled CCB Plaza in Durham for a rally. The common themes were equal pay for equal work and reproductive rights.