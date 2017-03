3/15/17–

Wilmington Police made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a teenager.

17-year-old Raymond Kain was found bleeding from the head on Sebrell Avenue last week.

An autopsy revealed he died from a gunshot wound.

17-year-old Tyler Lee is charged with murder.

Investigators say the two teens were friends online.

Lee is being held in the New Hanover County Jail without bond.