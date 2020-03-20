‘At war with no ammo’: Doctors call shortage of protective gear dire
The Open Cities Community Health Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, is considering shutting down because it doesn't have enough face masks. Doctors at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis are performing invasive procedures on coronavirus patients with loose-fitting surgical masks rather than the tight respirator masks recommended by health agencies. At a Los Angeles emergency room, doctors were given a box of expired masks, and when they tried to put them on, the elastic bands snapped.