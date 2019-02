Lennon Lacy's mother continues to search for the truth in her son's 2014 death. Lacy, 17, was found dead on Aug. 24, 2014, hanging from a noose fashioned from two belts and tied to a swing set in Bladenboro. Local authorities ruled it a suicide, but family members and NAACP officials pushed for an outside investigation, saying authorities had rushed to reach a conclusion and didn't fully investigate the case.