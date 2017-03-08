Brunswick Sheriff’s Major involved in shooting

3/8/17–

UPDATE–The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says its investigators were able to determine that Major Watson’s actions were appropriate, and that Mr. Lewis’ gunshot wound did not happen as the result of Major Watson firing her weapon. She has returned to full duty, as the SBI continues its probe.

Earlier story:

A major with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is on administrative leave following a shooting.

Officials say Major Laurie Watson was assisting federal authorities serving a warrant on a man at his Ash home–when that man pulled a gun and fired a single shot.

Watson fired a shot as well.

28-year-old Bradley Lewis suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

His condition is not known.

Investigators will try to determine if the gunshot was self-inflicted or if it came from Watson’s weapon.