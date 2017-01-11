Burgaw man faces 115 counts of drug, weapons charges

1/11/17–

A Burgaw man is in jail—facing 115 counts of drug, theft and weapons charges.

22-year-old Lamonty Chester was arrested after a 2 month investigation by the Burgaw Police Department and the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges against Chester include several counts of larceny and possession of a stolen firearm, aiding and abetting a convicted felon, and dozens of drug charges, including possession of cocaine with intent to sell.

Chester is in the Pender County jail with bond set at $2.1 million.