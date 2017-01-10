Carolina Beach council to consider helicopter tours

1/10/17–

Should a helicopter touring company be allowed to operate in Carolina Beach?

The town council will take up the matter tonight.

High Tide Helicopters already offers tours of North Carolina coastal areas.

The company, based in Southport, wants to offer Carolina Beach tours—but some residents have started an online petition against the plan.

They cite concerns about noise, among other things.

The company says flying at higher altitudes will help any potential noise issues.

The council meets tonight at 6:30 pm at town hall.