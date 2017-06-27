CFPUA vows to improve communications with customers, public

6/27/17–

The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority hopes to improve transparency when it comes to the safety of drinking water.

The utility’s board held a special meeting yesterday in the wake of recent disclosures about GenX.

CFPUA has been criticized for its slow response once it was revealed GenX was found in the water supply from the Cape Fear River.

Officials promise a faster website and improved notifications for customers.

The utility has also hired a PR firm from Raleigh to help improve communications.