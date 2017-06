6/21/17–

Work begins today to remove and dispose of any wastewater in the Cape Fear River that contains Gen-X.

In a statement, Chemours says it’s only trace amounts–and the company does not believe it impacts the safety of drinking water.

Still–Chemours is agreeing to take extra precautions.

Meanwhile–state regulators will continue testing sites along the Cape Fear River.

Results are expected in about a month.