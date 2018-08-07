Chemours declines request for public meeting

8/7/18–

Authorities in New Hanover County are expressing disappointment that Chemours rejected their request for a public meeting.

Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo and County Board of Commissioners Chairman Woody White wanted answers as to how the company is reducing Gen-X and other chemical emissions into the air and water.

In a letter declining the public meeting, Chemours said they are investing more than $100 Million on reducing emissions.

The company also invited local officials to tour the plant in Bladen County.