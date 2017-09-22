Chemours to supply homes near Bladen plant with bottled water

9/22/17–

State regulators have ordered Chemours to supply nearly a dozen homes around its Bladen County facility– with drinking water.

Tests detected more than the state’s recommended level of Gen X in private wells at 11 homes near the plant.

The chemical is used in making Teflon, and is not regulated by the FDA.

The state Department of Environmental Quality says it is acting out of extreme caution, since the test results have not yet been validated.