5/7/18–

Fire may have destroyed their church building—but the worship goes on for members of Wilmington’s CityLife Church.

Their building was one of several destroyed in last week’s fire at Village Plaza.

Authorities deemed the fire an accident, caused by an electrical problem.

Yesterday—the congregation held services in the parking lot—with tents donated by a neighboring church.

The pastor says—the church will move forward because of the people.