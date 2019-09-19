Conferences highlight black entrepreneurs in Triangle but exec says ‘there’s a lot of work still to be done’
Three significant conferences focusing on black entrepreneurs are taking place in the Triangle this week and next. And each includes startups bidding for success as well sa a variety of speakers and programs offering advice on how to succeed. WRAL TechWire assigned writer Chantal Allam the task of putting together an overview concerning the state of entrepreneurship in the minority community. Here is the first of two stories.