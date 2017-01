1/12/17–

A Leland Police Officer was justified in the fatal shooting a man December 16th.

That’s the finding from the SBI and the Brunswick County DA’s office.

Brent Quinn was killed when he exchanged gunfire with Officer Jacob Schwenk.

Schwenk had stopped Quinn in the Windsor Park community for erratic driving.

Schwenk was shot 6 times—but is recovering.

The DA’s office says the investigation is closed.