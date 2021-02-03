Dependable, extraordinary: WRAL remembers Sky 5 pilot Steve Wiley

For more than three decades, Sky 5 Chief Pilot Steve Wiley soared high as an innovator in aerial newsgathering, delivering incomparable images of damage from hurricanes and tornadoes, rescues, fires, chases, and countless other breaking news scenes. He also put WRAL in place to capture many magnificent moments, including the Tall Ships sailing along the North Carolina coast. And he helped Make-A-Wish for a young boy who dreamed of flying in Sky 5.