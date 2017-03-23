Deputies: neighborhood fight leads to murder

3/23/17–

A man is dead after investigators say–a fight broke out in a cul-de-sac.

This happened early yesterday morning in Julie Drive in New Hanover County.

We’re told deputies arrived to find three men in the street.

39-year-old Terry Greenwood was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anthony Lanza was taken to the hospital with serious stab wounds.

Aaron Stephens was treated and released.

Later–deputies charged Stephens with second degree murder.

There’s no word on what started the fight.