Duke students protest as John Bolton speaks about foreign policies

When former National Security Advisor John Bolton headlines a speaking engagement Monday night on the campus of Duke University, he can expect his foreign policy history to be questioned both inside and out. Students plan a protest outside Duke Chapel against what they see a Bolton's "pro-war agenda." Inside beginning at 5:30 p.m., Peter Feaver, professor of political science, will interview Bolton about his work in the administrations of Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush and Donald Trump.