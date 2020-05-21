ECU cutting men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s tennis in budget crunch
East Carolina University announced Thursday that it is reducing the number of its intercollegiate athletic programs by four, effective immediately - men's and women's swimming and diving and men's and women's tennis. The action is being taken as part of the University's overall budget restructuring efforts and is part of a detailed analysis of ECU's athletics financial position during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.