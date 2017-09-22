Edwards sentenced to 80 years in prison for Wilmington kidnapping

9/22/17–

A Wilmington man convicted of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Douglas Edwards was sentenced to a minimum of 80 years behind bars for taking the little girl from her front yard last year and chaining her to a tree.

The victim’s mother gave a statement prior to sentencing.

She told the jury “I would like to thank God and every one of you for justice for our little one.”