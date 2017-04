Police said Natasha Lynn Taylor, of Durham, a wife and mother, crossed the double yellow line into oncoming traffic in the 1100 block of East Geer Street Sunday night and struck a westbound car driven by 18-year-old Quillon Rendleman, of Charlotte. Myiah Andrews, 18, of Greenville, a passenger in Rendleman's car, was killed in the wreck. Andrews was a freshman at NCCU.