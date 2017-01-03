Fatal hit & run suspect due in court
1/3/17–A man charged in a fatal hit and run in Wilmington last Friday will make his first court appearance today.
29-year-old Joshua Roydes died Friday around 7am in the 5400 block of Oleander Drive.
Police say was struck by a vehicle driven by 57-year-old Hernan Flores-Contreras.
According to investigators, Flores-Contreras fled the scene–and then turned himself in hours later.
He’s charged with felony hit and run and misdemeanor death by vehicle.
Flores-Contreras was jailed on a $50,000 bond.