Four adults, one child rescued off Wrightsville Beach coast

6/29/17–

The Coast Guard rescued five people after their boat flipped near the Masonboro Inlet.

This happened last night around 8:30 pm.

Crews rescued four adults and a 4 year-old child

Officials say—they were not hurt, thanks in part to the life jackets that all 5 people were wearing at the time of the accident.

http://www.wral.com/four-adults-child-rescued-after-22-foot-boat-capsizes-off-wrightsville-beach/16792164/