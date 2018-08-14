GenX to be big topic at EPA listening session

8/14/18–

GenX is expected to be a big topic today—as the EPA holds a day-long listening session in Fayetteville.

Many people have questions about the safety of their water — especially after GenX was found in the Cape Fear River.

The chemical company, Chemours, is working to reduce GenX emissions, promising a near total reduction by the end of next year.

Wilmington leaders have asked the company to hold a public meeting and answer questions from residents—but that request has been denied.