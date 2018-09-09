Gov. Cooper: Prepare now for storm

9/9/18–Governor Roy Cooper is urging North Carolinians to make preparations ahead of Hurricane Florence.

The storm is expected to become a major hurricane, tracking toward the North Carolina coast later in the week.

“Everyone in North Carolina needs to keep a close eye on Florence and take steps now to get ready for impacts later this week,” Gov. Cooper said. “State emergency management, transportation, health experts and others are making sure North Carolina is prepared for the storm, and I urge the public to review your emergency plans and gather your supplies now.”

The governor declared a state of Emergency on Friday.

Cooper says the State Emergency Operations Center will activate Monday afternoon.