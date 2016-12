12/22/16–

A special session to repeal HB2 was a failure.

Now, Democrats and Republicans are blaming each other.

Charlotte city leaders repealed a non-discrimination ordinance.

In response, state lawmakers said they would repeal House Bill Two.

But, an issue with the city ordinance and added measures on the HB2 repeal bill caused the deal to collapse.

Some lawmakers say they want to try again when they return for their regular session next month.