HP works hundreds of crashes; one fatal in Pender County
1/5/18–
Hundreds of accidents were reported during and after the storm–and at least one local crash claimed a life.
Surf City Police say 20-year-old Dax Baker died yesterday morning after his vehicle was found submerged in water off of Broadway Street.
The accident is still being investigated, but is believed to be weather-related.
Wilmington Police worked more than 50 accidents.
No serious injuries were reported.
The Highway Patrol reports more than 700 crashes statewide, with four deaths.