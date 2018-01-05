HP works hundreds of crashes; one fatal in Pender County

1/5/18–

Hundreds of accidents were reported during and after the storm–and at least one local crash claimed a life.

Surf City Police say 20-year-old Dax Baker died yesterday morning after his vehicle was found submerged in water off of Broadway Street.

The accident is still being investigated, but is believed to be weather-related.

Wilmington Police worked more than 50 accidents.

No serious injuries were reported.

The Highway Patrol reports more than 700 crashes statewide, with four deaths.