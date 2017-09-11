Hurricane Irma effects expected in NC

9/11/17–

Folks in Florida are feeling the impact of Hurricane Irma–and officials say we should be prepared for some impacts of our own.

High winds and flash flooding are possibilities for coastal areas of North Carolina.

Some school officials are taking precautions–including Bladen County Schools, Whiteville City Schools and Columbus County Schools—are all closed today.

New Hanover County emergency managers say Wrightsville Beach is already experiencing waves of 5 to 7 feet and strong rip currents.

That’s expected to last throughout the week as Irma churns north.

The Coast Guard wants boaters to use extreme caution.

Many beach towns, including Oak Island, asking folks to stay out of the water until the threat passes.