In vaccine distribution, NC tries to address inequities in health care, COVID-19 cases, deaths

The state of North Carolina is sending vaccines to health centers in under-served communities, including two centers in Edgecombe County. While a lot of the centers are only getting 100 or 200 doses per week, it will help vaccinate more people in Black and brown communities. "You have infection rates in COVID-19 that are higher exponentially in black communities and poor communities, [Latinx] communities," says Reuben Blackwell, President and CEO of the OIC Family Medical Center in Rocky Mount, "You have mortality rates that are higher." Rueben says the pandemic has disproportionately affected Black families.