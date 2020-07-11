Inside the walls of St. Agnes Hospital: History of segregated healthcare in Raleigh
St. Agnes Hospital is viewed by many as a symbol of strength and resilience in the aftermath of slavery. It was built by the students of St. Augustine, who not only built the structure, but quarried the stone from the ground themselves. It served as a segregated hospital for the black community, and was the largest and highest quality medical care between Washington D.C. and Atlanta. WRAL Hidden History takes a look inside the remaining walls of St. Agnes Hospital.