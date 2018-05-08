It’s Primary Election Day

5/8/18–

It’s Election Day–and if early voting numbers are any indication–turnout will be light.

Voters head to the polls for the midterm primary today.

Early voting was down in New Hanover and Brunswick counties–but up slightly in Pender County.

Seven Republicans want to be the next Pender County Sheriff.

Also–seven Republicans want a spot on the New Hanover County school board.

Polls close tonight at 7:30 pm.

For more information, click here: https://elections.nhcgov.com/voting-registration/2018-primary-election/