Jose to cause minor problems on NC coast

9/18/17–

The threat of dangerous rip currents continues off the North Carolina coast—thanks to Jose.

The storm is expected to cause high waves and strong wind gusts today, tonight and into tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Coast Guard crews rescued 5 people after their boat capsized in Oregon Inlet – off the Outer Banks.

The fishing boat flipped in rough seas – caused by Hurricane Jose.

Crews rescued five people just east of the Herbert C. Bonner Bridge.

One person suffered minor injuries.