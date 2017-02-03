Kidnapping, sexual assault suspect faces new charge

2/3/17–

A man charged in the kidnapping and sexual assault of a New Hanover County girl–faces new charges.

47-year-old Douglas Edwards was charged this week with taking indecent liberties with a child.

The mother of the alleged 2nd victim contacted authorities when she learned about the kidnapping case.

Edwards was charged in September with taking a 6-year-old girl from her driveway.

She was found the next day–chained to a tree in some woods.

Edwards made his first court appearance Wednesday on the new charge.

He’s being held in the New Hanover County Jail on a $13 million bond.