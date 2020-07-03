Krzyzewski: Hiring a veteran is like landing a top recruit

Duke Basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski is encouraging companies to hire veterans as jobs are filled during the pandemic. He spoke about that in an extended interview for "Hiring America", which airs Saturday mornings at 5:00 on WRAL. "Ive actually done a few Zoom meetings with our military during this pandemic and with the cadets at West Point," Krzyzewski said. "It's not me doing something for them. Whenever I do something like that i come away energized." Coach K is an Army veteran and a West Point Graduate.