Kure Beach to implement parking changes

6/27/17–

Visitors to Kure Beach will have more places to park this summer.

The town has decided to lease three privately owned lots for paid parking during the months of July, August and September.

Location of the lots are:

112 S. Fort Fisher Boulevard (next to the convenience store)

102 N. Fort Fisher Boulevard (corner of north FFB and K Avenue)

110 N. Third Avenue (next to the Community Center parking lot)

Total number of parking spaces in these lots equals 120.

Parking on town streets and other town property will continue to be free.