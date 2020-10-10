  • Home
  • Family
  • Live, work, play and stay: the Triangle’s new ‘master planned communities’
News Around NC

Live, work, play and stay: the Triangle’s new ‘master planned communities’

Chatham Park; Photo courtesy of Preston Development CompanyThe term "master planned community" (MPC) typically conjures an image of vast developments with collections of sprawling, mostly homogeneous neighborhoods. But right here in the Triangle, a new breed of MPCs are creating communities with a focus not just on where people live, but how they live -- a more holistic design approach that incorporates recreation, employment, entertainment, learning, shopping, dining, worship and especially, a sense of community and place.