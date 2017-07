7/3/17–Two local events will help residents celebrate the July 4th holiday.

The Carolina Beach Boardwalk will celebrate a day early on Monday.

Live music will be provided by Rebekah Todd and the Odyssey.

Fireworks will be on display after sunset.

On Tuesday, join the City of Wilmington in its 4th of July Celebration.

Live music, food and fireworks are part of the fun at Riverfront Park in downtown Wilmington.

The event is slated for 6-10pm.