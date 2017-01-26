MacDonald fights for freedom, maintains innocence
Jeffrey MacDonald, a former Green Beret surgeon whose murder conviction has been the subject of books and movies, is now waiting on three federal judges to write the last chapter of his legal battle for freedom. Attorneys for MacDonald, who was convicted of killing his pregnant wife and two daughters at their Fort Bragg home in 1970, say through new DNA testing they have confirmed there were hairs and fibers at the scene that belong to someone other than their client.