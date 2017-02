2/28/17–

A man charged in the death of another man who fell from the baclk of his moving pick-up truck–made his first court appearance.

34-year-old Gregorio Mendoza is charged with driving while impaired, felony death by vehicle and driving with a suspended license.

The accident happened Saturday on Rutledge Drive in Wilmington.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Mendoza is being held on a 500-thousand dollar bond.