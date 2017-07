7/3/17–

A man charged with in a Wilmington murder Friday night will make his first court appearance today.

37 year-old Marc Aiena is charged with second degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Ashley Bell.

She was found unresponsive at a home on Dupree Drive.

Wilmington Police have not said how Bell died.

They say this was a domestic incident.

Aiena is being held without bond.