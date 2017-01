1/4/17–

A man is in the New Hanover County jail—charged with trying to robbing a pharmacy and claiming to have explosives.

41-year-old Kevin Adams is accused of going to a Walgreens in Carolina Beach, wearing a wig and sunglasses, and demanding narctoics.

Investigators say he handed the clerk a note—saying he was armed with explosives.

Adams was arrested without incident—and police say they did not find a bomb.