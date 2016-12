12/29/16–

A New Hanover County father accused in a brutal attack on his 1-year-old son–made his first court appearance.

Authorities say 28-year-old David Batchelor disemboweled his son last week during a domestic dispute with his wife.

The baby has had several surgeries and is recovering.

Batchelor is charged with attempted first degree murder.

His bail is set at $2.5 million.