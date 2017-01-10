Man convicted in shooting of Wilmington teen now charged with murder

1/10/17–

A Wilmington man convicted of attempted murder in a 2012 shooting–now faces murder charges.

Ra’quan Daniels died last November from injuries he suffered in the shooting five years ago.

At the time of the shooting, Daniels was 15, and was a neighbor of Adams.

Investigators say the two argued and Daniels was shot in the back, leaving him as a quadriplegic.

33-year-old Gregory Adams is already serving an 18-year prison sentence for attempted murder.

He’ll make his first court appearance today on the murder charge.