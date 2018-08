8/16/18–

Warrants have been issued for a Wilmington couple charged in a hit and run.

25-year-old Bryan Parker and his wife, 22-year-old Tamara Nelson are accused of hitting a vehicle on South Kerr Avenue last month and then leaving the scene.

Before the crash, police say the couple drove their pick-up truck onto a family’s yard and yelled racial slurs at them.

No one was hurt in the incident.