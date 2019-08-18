Meet the Wilson man who photographed Woodstock’s most iconic couple

WILSON, N.C. -- "It was hard, and it was fun, and it was extraordinary," photographer Burk Uzzle said of Woodstock, where he captured one of the most famous images of the festival, featured on the cover of the soundtrack album for the documentary film "Woodstock." Uzzle was 31 years old that weekend; formerly a staff photographer at Life, he had left the magazine to freelance with the Magnum photo agency. (His clients in 1969 included The New York Times, he said.)