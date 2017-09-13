Missing WILM-TV AT&T U-verse?

Our channel is currently not airing on AT&T U-verse.

While we work to get the channel back up, it’s always helpful for you, the customer, to call AT&T U-verse and tell them you expect to get the channels you’re paying them for. That number is 1-800-288-2020.

In the meantime, you can always watch WILM for free with an over-the-air antenna, available at local big box stores or get one here. (Link: https://www.antennasdirect.com/store/HD-TV-antennas.html)

All WRAL newscasts are available live on WRAL.com or you can download the free WRAL channel app and stream the newscasts live on Roku, AppleTV and Fire TV.

We will update this page as more information becomes available. We apologize for any inconvenience.