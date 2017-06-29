New Hanover, Brunswick sheriffs announce major drug bust

6/29/17–

Two men are in jail after authorities seized 22 pounds of cocaine, 23 pounds of marijuana, 33 firearms and $265,000 in cash.

The arrests came as the result of a joint investigation by the New Hanover and Brunswick County Sheriffs’ Offices.

34-year-old Anthony Lamont Williams and 59-year-old Nathaniel Josey face multiple charges.

Josey is in the Brunswick County Jail under a $250,000 bond.

Williams is in the New Hanover County Jail, with a bond set near $10 million.