3/29/17–

When it comes to overall health and longevity, New Hanover County residents are doing pretty well.

A new report says out of North Carolina’s 100 counties, New Hanover County ranks 11th.

Wake County is number one.

Number 20 on the list is Pender County

Brunswick County is 44th.

Robeson County ranks dead last in the state.

View the report here: http://www.countyhealthrankings.org/app/north-carolina/2017/rankings/outcomes/overall