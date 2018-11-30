New Hanover Co. residents can recycle broken holiday lights

11/29/18– Don’t toss your broken Christmas lights.

That’s the message from New Hanover County officials.

For the second year in a row–the county is offering a recycling program for holiday lights that don’t work.

Residents can drop off burned out lights at seven locations throughout the county, including all four locations of the New Hanover County Library.

For more information, click here: https://news.nhcgov.com/news-releases/2018/11/recycle-holiday-lights-in-new-hanover-county/