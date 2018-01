1/2/18–

New Hanover County is putting its surplus property on the auction block.

More than 40 vehicles will be available, along with computers, office furniture and exercise equipment.

Nonprofit organizations will get a chance to bid on items before the auction goes public.

The public sale is set for January 18th through the 31st.

To learn more, click here: https://www.nhcgov.com/business-nhc/auction-items/