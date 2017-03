3/23/17–The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 11-year-old.

Denesha Mckoy was last seen in the Castle Hayne area wearing a black jacket, gray sweatpants and black and white Converse tennis shoes.

She’s a black female, about 5’9” and 110 pounds with long braids.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (910) 798-4200 .